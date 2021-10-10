Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler to take 550 wickets in T20s
By Ankur Singh
Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler to take 550 T20 wickets on Sunday.
Bravo achieved this feat during Qualifier 1 between CSK and DC.
Bravo, who was one wicket shy of the milestone, dismissed DC's Shimron Hetmyer to complete 550 wickets in T20s.
Bravo achieved this milestone in his 150th IPL match.
He is is the only player in the IPL to complete 1,500 runs and take 150 wickets.
Currently, Bravo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL and is only behind Lasith Malinga.
