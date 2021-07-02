Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics.
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in both 100m & 200m events.
The Bridge
The sprinter managed to qualify via the world rankings quota, where 22 slots were up for grabs in the 100m and 15 in the 200m category.
The Bridge
Earlier in the Indian Grand Prix 4, Dutee had clocked 11.17 seconds and broke her own national record.
The Bridge
Click here
However, her performance at the Indian Grand Prix 4 did not give her a berth at the Tokyo games as she missed the qualification mark by just mere 0.02 seconds.
The Bridge
Dutee is currently ranked 44th in the world in 100m, and in 200m she is on the 51st spot.
The Bridge
The 25-year-old won a silver each in the 100m and 200m events in the 2018 Asian Games and was conferred with the Arjuna Award last year.
The Bridge
Read more