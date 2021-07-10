Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Shapovalov to reach final
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Djokovic beat Shapovalov in three sets to book a place in his 30th Grand Slam final.
The defending champion beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the second semifinal of the day.
He booked a place in Sunday’s men’s singles final in Italy.
The world number 1 will face 7th seeded Matteo Berrettini in the finals.
He joined Roger Federer as the only two men to reach 30 Grand Slam finals.
A win on Sunday will give the top seed his third major trophy of the season.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion has now won six consecutive semi-finals at the All England Club.
