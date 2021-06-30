Discus thrower Seema Punia secures Tokyo Olympics qualification.
By Ankur Singh
Seema punia sealed a berth at Tokyo Olympics with an outstanding performance in the Inter-State meet in Patiala.
The 37-year-old Punia, who had won a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, breached the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m.
She also won gold on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.
She will be taking part in her fourth Olympics after 2004, 2012, and 2016 editions of the Games.
Seema Punia will be the second Indian woman discus thrower after Kamalpreet Kaur to enter Tokyo Games.
Her Fellow discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was the first to qualify for the event, earlier last week when she set new National Records in the Indian Grand Prix 4.
Previously Seema Punia won the gold medal in Asian Games 2014 and Bronze medal in Asian Games 2018.
