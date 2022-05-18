Deaflympics 2021 - A look at the Indian medalists
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
GOLD
Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle
GOLD
Badminton Team - Mixed Team event
GOLD
Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol
GOLD
Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesha Deshmukh - Mixed 10m Air Rifle
GOLD
Jerlin Jayaratchagan - Badminton Women's Singles
GOLD
Jerlin Jayaratchagan and Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Mixed Doubles
GOLD
Diksha Dagar - Golf
GOLD
Sumit Dahiya - Wrestling 97kg FS
SILVER
Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey - Tennis Men's Doubles
BRONZE
Shourya Saini - 10m Air Rifle
BRONZE
Vedika Sharma - 10m Air Pistol
BRONZE
Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Men's Singles
BRONZE
Prithvi Sekhar - Tennis Men's Singles
BRONZE
Prithvi Sekhar and Jafreen Shaikh - Tennis Mixed Doubles
BRONZE
Virender Singh - Wrestling 74kg FS
BRONZE
Amit Krishan - Wrestling 86kg FS
