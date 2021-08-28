Cristiano Ronaldo's top moments at Manchester United
By- Keyur Jain
Ronaldo dazzled Old Trafford on his United debut, coming on in the 61st minute to replace Nicky Butt against Bolton Wanderers on the first day of the 2003/04 season
In 2004, he scored in the FA Cup final against Millwall at the end of his first season with Manchester United. United ended up winning 3-0
In 2006, Ronaldo won the Player of the Month award back to back in November and December, becoming the third player in the Premier League history to achieve this feat
Ronaldo became the first player to win all four awards in the same season when he won PFA Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, PFA Fans' Player of the Year, and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year in the 2006/07 season
Ronaldo had a blistering start to the season, scoring his only hat-trick for the club in a 6-0 home win over Newcastle in January 2008
In March 2008, he captained United for the first time, scoring twice in a 2-0 home victory over Bolton to bring his season tally to 33 goals, breaking the legendary George Best's record for goals from a midfielder in one season for United
In 2008, Ronaldo scored a penalty against Wigan on the final day of the EPL season, propelling United to a 2-0 victory and securing his and the club's second league title in two years
In 2008, along with EPL, Ronaldo also won the UCL trophy with Manchester United scoring in the finals
At the start of the 2008/09 season, Ronaldo completed his 100th goal for Manchester United in the match against Stoke City
Ronaldo won his first FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2008
Ronaldo scored his last goal on May 10, 2009, in the Manchester derby against Manchester City, It was Ronaldo's 26th goal of the season and his 118th and final strike for United
Ronaldo made 292 Appearances and scored 118 goals for Manchester United, He won three Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, two League Cups, two Community Shields and one UCL trophy with the club