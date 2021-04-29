Cricketers who recently withdrew from IPL 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin announced a break from the IPL, saying that his family is currently "putting up a fight against COVID-19" and he wants to support them.
Adam Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced on April 26, Adam Zampa return home for personal reasons.
Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson withdrew from the remainder of the season citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore announced on April 26.
Andrew Tye

Australian Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.
Liam Livingstone

England’s Liam Livingstone opted to return home citing "bubble fatigue".
