Cricketers who made it to Guiness Book of World Records
By Neelajit Sarkar
MS Dhoni
Holds the record for world's most expensive bat. Used by him in the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, which was sold for a staggering Rs 83 lakh in London.
Virag Mare
In 2015, Mare entered the 'Guinness Book' after batting for 50 hours, five minutes and 51 seconds. Aged 24 at that time, faced a staggering 2,447 overs in a net session.
Raja Maharaj Singh
Raja Maharaj Singh created record after making debut in first class cricket at the age of 72.
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar entered the Guinness Book after bowling the fastest delivery in the history of the sport. 161.3-km/h (100.23 mph) during the 2003 World Cup.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler created Guinness world record, after his iconic England shirt became the world's most expensive cricket jersey for 65,100 pounds.
Alyssa Healy
Healy, Guinness World Record for taking the highest (metre) catch of a cricket ball, the ball which was dropped from a drone 80 metres above the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar holds Guinness World Record to his name for scoring Most test matches in a career, Most centuries scored in international cricket and Most runs scored in an international career.
