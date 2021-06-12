Cricketers who made it to Guiness Book of World Records

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

MS Dhoni

Holds the record for world's most expensive bat. Used by him in the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, which was sold for a staggering Rs 83 lakh in London.
The Bridge

Virag Mare

In 2015, Mare entered the 'Guinness Book' after batting for 50 hours, five minutes and 51 seconds. Aged 24 at that time, faced a staggering 2,447 overs in a net session.
The Bridge

Raja Maharaj Singh

Raja Maharaj Singh created record after making debut in first class cricket at the age of 72.
The Bridge

CLICK HERE

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar entered the Guinness Book after bowling the fastest delivery in the history of the sport. 161.3-km/h (100.23 mph) during the 2003 World Cup.
The Bridge

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler created Guinness world record, after his iconic England shirt became the world's most expensive cricket jersey for 65,100 pounds.
The Bridge

Alyssa Healy

Healy, Guinness World Record for taking the highest (metre) catch of a cricket ball, the ball which was dropped from a drone 80 metres above the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
The Bridge

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar holds Guinness World Record to his name for scoring Most test matches in a career, Most centuries scored in international cricket and Most runs scored in an international career.
The Bridge

Tap here for more