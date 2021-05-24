10 Cricket Facts That’ll Make You Go Woah!
Sanath Jayasuriya has more ODI wickets than Shane Warne.
Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium and Bangabandhu stadium have hosted more ODIs than Lord’s.
Adam Gilchrist holds the record for playing the most number of Tests straight after debut.
Sourav Ganguly is the only Indian player to score a century in the knockout stages of a World Cup.
Dirk Nannes has represented both Australia and Netherlands in International Cricket.
Virender Sehwag’s highest scores in T20 (IPL), ODI and Tests are 119, 219 and 319 respectively
Sourav Ganguly is the only player to win four consecutive Man of the Match awards in ODIs.
Mahela Jayawardene is the only batsman to have scored centuries in both the Semi-Final and Final of a World Cup.
M.S. Dhoni has never scored an ODI century outside of Asia
Graeme Smith is the only player in the history of cricket to have captained a team for more than 100 Test matches.
