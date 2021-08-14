Top 10 countries with most Summer Paralympics medals
By Ankur Singh
USA
The country has won a total of 2,175 medals which includes 772 gold medals, 700 silver and 703 bronze.
Great Britain
Great Britain has a whopping 1789 medals in its bag. The total medal count includes 626 gold medals, 584 silver and 579 bronze.
Germany
The Germans, have won a total of 1443 medals with 748 gold medals, 491 silver and 465 bronze.
Australia
The country has so far won 1125 medals, with 368 gold, 393 silver and 364 bronze.
Canada
Canada has clinched a total of 1059 medals, including 393 gold, 329 silver and 337 bronze.
China
The Chinese have won a total of 1033 medals, including 442 gold, 340 silver and 251 bronze at the Games.
France
France has a total of 949 medals to its name. It includes 311 gold medals, 320 silver and 318 bronze medals.
Netherlands
The Netherlands has clinched 714 medals with 264 gold medals, 233 silver and 218 bronze.
Spain
Spain has a total of 661 medals. The country has 212 gold, 220 silver and 229 bronze medals to its name.
Sweden
The Swedish have so far won a total of 637 medals, including 235 gold, 227 silver and 175 bronze at the Summer Olympics.
