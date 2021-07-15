Countries with the most number of Summer Olympic medals
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Russia
The Russians have so far won a total of 426 medals, including 149 gold, 125 silver and 152 bronze at the Summer Olympics.
Hungary
Hungary has a total of 491 medals. The country has 175 gold, 147 silver and 169 bronze medals to its name.
Sweden
The Swedish have clinched 145 gold medals, 170 silver and 179 bronze.
Australia
The country has so far won 497 medals, with 147 gold, 163 silver and 187 bronze.
China
The Chinese have won a total of 547 medals, including 224 gold, 167 silver and 155 bronze at the Games.
Italy
Italy has a total of 577 medals to its name. It includes 206 gold medals, 178 silver and 193 bronze medals.
France
France has clinched a total of 716 medals, including 212 gold, 241 silver and 263 bronze.
Great Britain
Great Britain has a whopping 851 medals in its bag. The total medal count includes 263 gold medals, 295 silver and 293 bronze.
Germany
The Germans, have won a total of 1,346 medals with 428 gold medals, 444 silver and 474 bronze.
USA
The country has won a total of 2,523 medals which includes 1,022 gold medals, 795 silver and 709 bronze.
