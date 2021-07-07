Copa America: Argentina qualifies for the finals against Brazil
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Argentina defeats Colombia 3-2 on penalties and qualifies for the finals.
Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Martinez but Luis Diaz equalized for Colombia after the hour.
Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties in the shoot-out to help Argentina beat Colombia in the second semi-final.
Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes, and Lautaro Martinez all scored from the spot to put Argentina through to the title decider during the shootout.
Messi will seek his first major title with Argentina against favorites Brazil.
Argentina has played two Copa America finals till now where they have lost both times against Chile.
Argentina hasn't won a major title since 1993 when it won Copa America, and will surely look to change these things in the finals.
