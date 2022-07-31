Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3: Indian athletes to watch out for
The Bridge
Jeremy Lalrinunnga – Men’s 67kg Weightlifting
Jeremy Lalrinunnga will aim for gold in Men’s 67kg Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.
Achinta Sehuli – Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
Achinta Sehuli is one of the top contenders for men’s 73kg gold.
Popy Hazarika
Popy Hazarika will look to add to India’s medal tally with a medal in women’s 59kg weightlifting
Sajan Prakash – Men’s 200m Butterfly Swimming
Sajan Prakash could become only the second Indian swimmer to win a CWG medal.
