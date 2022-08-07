India won the historic semi final against England in England. India broke the knockout jinx.
The Bridge
In a final over thriller India won by 4 runs.
The Bridge
India won the toss and posted 164 on the board in the first innings.
The Bridge
Smriti Mandhana(61) and Jemimah Rodrigues(44*) were India's top scorers.
The Bridge
English batters showed great intent but India’s bowling and fielding were quite good.
The Bridge
Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were brilliant with the ball picking up 2 and 1 wicket respectively while 3 batters were run out.
The Bridge
India are in the final on their CWG debut. India will play either the Kiwis or the Aussies in the final on Sunday.
The Bridge