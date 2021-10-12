Chess Super League: Meet all the owners
By Ankur Singh
The Kingslayers
The team Kingslayers is owned by the stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat.
Brutal Bishops
The music brand Kalamkaar led by Raftaar owns the team, Brutal Bishop.
Krazy Knights
The Krazy Knights franchise is owned by the stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shreyas.
Pivotal Pawns
Zakir Khan, one of India's biggest stand-up comedian owns Pivotal Pawns
Quintessential Queens
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal and Suhani Shah co-owns the franchise Quintessential Queens.
Ruthless Rooks
The franchise Ruthless Rooks is owned by the Indian esports team S8UL.
