6 captains who have won IPL trophies
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma
At the top of the leaderboard, the "Hit-Man" has lead Mumbai Indians to 5 victories in IPL
The Bridge
M S Dhoni
The all time favorite skipper, "Captain Cool" has won 4 out of 9 finals played in IPL for the Super Kings
The Bridge
Gautam Gambhir
The most consistent Gambhir has captained KKR for years and has won 2 IPL trophies in 2012 & 2014
The Bridge
Shane Warne
Late Aussie spinner Shane Warne became the first ever captain to lift the IPL trophy in 2008
The Bridge
Adam Gilchrist
The Australian player Gilchirst’s brilliant captaincy for Deccan Chargers lead them to lifting trophy in 2009
The Bridge
David Warner
Another Aussie Captain, Warner became the third non Indian captain to win IPL playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016
The Bridge