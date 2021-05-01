Captains with most wins in the history of IPL
By Neelajit Sarkar
Adam Gilchrist
Deccan Chargers, Punjab Kings (2008-2013) 74 Matches 35 Wins
Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011-Present) 132 Matches 60 Wins
Gautam Gambhir
Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders (2009-2018) 129 Matches 71 Wins
Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians (2013-Present) 122 Matches 71 Wins
M.S. Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants (2008-Present) 194 Matches 115 Wins
