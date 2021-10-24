Biggest sixes in the history of Cricket
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
MS Dhoni- 112m
India v/s Australia, Adelaide (2012)
The Bridge
Sachin Tendulkar- 112m
India v/s England, Durban (2003)
The Bridge
Martin Guptill- 113m
New Zealand v/s Australia, Auckland (2016)
The Bridge
Click here
Yuvraj Singh- 119m
India v/s Australia, Durban (2007)
The Bridge
Shahid Afridi- 120m
Pakistan v/s South Africa, Johannesburg (2013)
The Bridge
Chris Gayle- 120m
West Indies v/s Australia, The Oval (2009)
The Bridge
Corey Anderson- 122m
New Zealand v/s India, Napier (2014)
The Bridge
Read more