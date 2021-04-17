The Bridge

Biggest controversies in Indian sports

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 17th April, 2021
The Bridge

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul suspended for sexist comments on 'Koffee with Karan'

The Bridge

Dutee Chand banned from competition due to naturally occurring high testosterone levels

The Bridge

Mithali Raj accused coach Ramesh Powar of humiliating and discriminating her during the women’s World T20

The Bridge

Sarita Devi suspended after refusing to accept the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games

The Bridge

Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu mistakenly accused of doping

Read more - Top 10 controversial moments in Indian Sports
Tap to join now