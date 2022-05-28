Best uncapped 11 of the tournament
The Bridge
Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Rahul, presently playing with SRH, while playing with KKR in IPL'21 was the second most run scorer of his team
The Bridge
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
The Flamboyant, Sharma has been a player of interest for many franchise in IPL'22 auction, later on picked up by SRH
The Bridge
Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Lauded by many Cricket legends, Rajat from RCB, has continued to amaze everyone with his cricketing skills
The Bridge
Tilak Verma (Mumbai Indians)
Verma is an amazing left handed top order batter, has impressive strike rate of 140+ in T20s, and is also a part time off spinner.
The Bridge
Dewald Brevis (Mumbai Indians)
Popularly known as "Baby AB" this South African batter, is been bought by MI after his stunning performance in U19 world cup
The Bridge
Jitesh Sharma (Punjab Kings)
Sharma's astounding play in Syed Mustaq Ali trophy'21 got him a place in Punjab Kings
The Bridge
Rahul Tewatia (Gujarat Titans)
The all rounder has caught limelight followed by winning a nail biting match for GT
The Bridge
Hrithik Shokeen (Mumbai Indians)
This spinner has caught attention of franchise by his remarkable game in U23 Indian team
The Bridge
Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Malik after making his T20 debut in 2021, got picked by SRH for his maiden IPL season
The Bridge
Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)
Due to consistent performance since his debut Punjab Kings is been backing Singh from IPL'19
The Bridge
Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans)
Amid being in top 10 wicket takers in 2021 domestic matches, Dayal made his debut in the current IPL season
The Bridge