Best sports anime to watch
By Ankur Singh
One outs
One of the most incredible anime, One Outs is a gambling anime that just happens to feature baseball instead of poker.
Tomorrow's Joe
Tomorrow's Joe provides a realistic look into the life of a fighter, including the dizzying highs and devastating lows.
SK8 The Infinity
This show takes skateboarding to the extreme with illegal races called "S" taking place between two opponents, often resulting in serious injuries.
Slam Dunk
Story of a simple man who just wants a girlfriend. To reach that end, Hanamichi joins Shohoku High's basketball team and ends up getting attached to basketball.
Kuroko's Basketball
The show seems like an epic battle in Dragon Ball than a basketball game which gives it incredible charm and heart-racing action.
Haikyu!!
Haikyu!! is by far the most successful sports anime to ever exist. The Volleyball based anime has so many epic moments at viewers that it could never be forgotten.
Fighting Spirit
Fighting Spirit is by far one of the greatest boxing anime ever created. It is the spiritual successor to Tomorrow's Joe.
