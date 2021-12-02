Best Pro Kabaddi players of all time
By Ankur Singh
Anup Kumar
He is regarded as one of the most prolific raiders in the history of the game.
Pardeep Narwal
Narwal is currently a member of the Patna Pirates in the VIVO pro kabaddi league and is regarded as the league's top raider.
Rahul Chaudhari
Due to his flair raids, the Indian national team captain is affectionately referred to as a showman within the sport.
Deepak Niwas Hooda
With over 900 points, the current captain of the Jaipur Pink Panthers has earned a reputation as one of the most clinical all-rounders in the league.
Sandeep Narwal
Sandeep's journey from being a corner defender to one of the best all-rounders to play the sport is just commendable.
Ajay Thakur
Thakur is one of the most consistent raiders in the history of the VIVO pro kabaddi league.
Pawan Sehrawat
Sehrawat may only be 24 years old, but his long reach and lower-body strength have helped him become one of the VIVO PKL's top raiders.
