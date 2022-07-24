Best Neeraj Chopra moments
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
2016 U-20 World championships
Neeraj threw a distance of 86.48m not only to win the gold medal but also set the U20 world record.
2018 Asian Games
Throwing a massive distance of 88.06m he became the first indian to win a gold in the javelin event.
2018 Commonwealth Games
He conquered the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast with a mighty throw of 86.47m.
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra became the poster boy of Indian sports overnight after winning India's first-ever track-and-field gold medal at the Olympics.
2022 World Athletics Championship
He won India’s first medal since 19 years at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m and clinched silver.
