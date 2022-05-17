Best Indian shuttlers of all time
The Bridge
PV Sindhu
Sindhu has raised the bar of badminton in India. Starting her career back from 2009, she has won 2 olympic medals and is also a World Champion
Saina Nehwal
She was the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal. She was only the second Indian shuttler to achieve World No.1 ranking after Padukone.
Prakash Padukone
Padukone is the first Indian shuttler to reach the World No. 1 ranking. He also became the first Indian to win the All England Championships in 1980.
Kidambi Srikanth
The best male shuttler of the current generation, Srikanth became World No. 1 in the Men’s Singles category in April 2018.
Pullela Gopichand
Known for his coaching skills, Gopichand was no slouch during his hey days. His win in the All England Championship back in 2001 proved his mettle.
Parupalli Kashyap
Parupalli Kashyap became the first Indian male shuttler to reach Olympic quaterfinals in 2012.
Ashwini Ponnappa & Jwala Gutta
Ashwini Ponappa and Jwala Gutta formed an iconic parternship. Together they went on to become the most successful doubles pair in India.
Lakshya Sen
The "Young Gun", Sen is a former world junior no. 1, a World Championships medallist and also became the first Indian to reach the final of All England after Gopichand.
Satwik-Chirag
The duo has been India’s backbone in the recent Thomas cup event, and assured India’s win in the same event.
