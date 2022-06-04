Best Indian long jumpers in 2022
The Bridge
Murali Shreeshankar
With the mark of 8.31m Murali bagged gold in the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece
Nayana James
Asian championships bronze medallist Nayana won gold at the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics at Odisha, with a 6.37m attempt
Ancy Sojan
Ancy her personal best of 6.35m attempt at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Shaili Singh
With her personal best of 6.27, Shaili is expected to peak in the upcoming competitions ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Yahiya attained his best 8.15m in Indian Grand Prix'22
Yugant Shekhar Singh
Yugant Singh has his personal best mark of 7.73m in long jump
Lalu Prasad Bhoi
Lalu Prasad Bhoi made his mark in Indian Grand Prix-4 in Bhubaneshwer, with a jump of 7.58m
Jeswin Aldrin Johnson
Jeswin has joined the 8 meter club since the federation cup, which got him a gold
