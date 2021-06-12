Best Indian goalkeepers of all time

By Neelajit Sarkar
Peter Thangaraj

He is remembered as the finest goalkeeper India has ever produced, represented the national side in 1956 and 1960 Olympics, and was part of the team that won gold medal in 1962 Asian Games.
Brahmanand sankhwalkar

Considered one of India’s best goalkeepers, AIFF named him the player of the decade, 1985 &1995. He also maintained a clean sheet of 576 minutes in the 1984 Santosh cup, he holds the Indian record
Atanu Bhattacharya

He has played for the Indian national team for over 12 years. And also captained the national side to various triumphs.
Subrata Paul

Paul has played an integral part in Indian football, In AFC Challenge Cup 2008 his important saves helped India to qualify for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 24 year.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Undoubtedly, the best goalkeeper in India right now, Became first Indian to feature in a Europa League with Stabæk. He made his international debut in 2010 and has emerged as one of the most reliable squad members after Sunil Chhetri.
