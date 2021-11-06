Best Indian football goalkeepers of all-time
By Ankur Singh
Brahmanand sankhwalkar
He was named as the player of the decade 1985-1995 by AIFF. He also maintained a clean sheet of 576 minutes in the 1984 Santosh cup, he holds the Indian record.
Peter Thangaraj
He represented the national side in 1956 and 1960 Olympics, and was part of the team that won gold medal in 1962 Asian Games.
Subrata Paul
His important saves in AFC Challenge Cup 2008 helped India to qualify for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 24 year.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
He is undoubted, the best goalkeeper in India right now. He Became first Indian to feature in a Europa League with Stabæk.
