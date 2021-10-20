Best forwards to watch out for in ISL 2021-22
By- Keyur Jain
Manvir Singh
Manvir had a good season with ATK Mohun Bagan scoring 6 goals in 23 games, he was picked for the national team in the SAFF championship as well
Jordan Murray
Jordan will be watched closely this season as he joins Jamshedpur FC after scoring seven goals and putting in an all-around performance with Kerala last year
Ishan Pandita
Ishan didn't get enough games last season, but with his new team this season, he can do wonders in the forward position.
Igor Alboniga
Alboniga, who was the season's leading scorer last season, has signed with Mumbai City this season and is expected to be among the top scorers once again
Bartholomew Ogbeche
Ogbeche, who will play for Hyderabad this season, is one of the best strikers in the ISL. With 15 goals in his only season with Kerala Blasters, Ogbeche was the club's leading scorer
Sunil Chhetri
Chhetri, one of India's greatest footballers, never fails to impress with his performance
Cleiton Oliveira Silva
The 34-year-old Brazilian looked impressive last season, scoring seven goals in 18 games, and will be one to watch this season with the BFC
Roy Krishna
FIFA's highest-rated foreign player in the ISL. The Fijian won the golden boot with ATK Mohun Bagan last season and will be looking to win it again this season
