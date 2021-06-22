Best defenders in euro2020 till now

Simon Kjær

The center-back from Denmark is one of the best Euro defenders and is well known for his Defensive Awareness, ball-winning capabilities, good shot power, and long pass speed.
Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci has always been know for his technique, passing range, and ability to launch an attack from the back with long passes.
Presnel Kimpembe

The French Center-back has good defensive awareness. He may not be good with long shots, but his reactions and tackling skills are commendable.
Antonio Rüdiger

He is a versatile defender and is capable of playing as a full-back on either flank. His Chelsea profile also describes him as a "tough tackler" and has a commanding presence in the air.
John Stones

His passing and defending ability is unmatched and is known for his technical ability and physical presence.
Stefan Lainer

The Aggressive Austrian right-back is known for his tackling skills, long passing, dribbling, and controlling corners.
Jason Denayer

Denayer’s aerial ability is his biggest strength and is his most impressive attribute. His height gives him an extra advantage of being dominant in the air.
Aymeric Laporte

Laporte is a left center-back and is well knows for his passing, speed, and awareness of defensive Positioning. He is certainly a powerful defender.
Ruben Dias

He is skilled at poking possession away from the opponent and had an impressive passing range. His upper body strength is commendable.
Vladimir Coufal

Coufal is a right-back and loves to position himself high up the pitch. He's an elite progressive passer and his accuracy has been his key strength.
