Best defenders in euro2020 till now
Simon Kjær
The center-back from Denmark is one of the best Euro defenders and is well known for his Defensive Awareness, ball-winning capabilities, good shot power, and long pass speed.
Leonardo Bonucci
Bonucci has always been know for his technique, passing range, and ability to launch an attack from the back with long passes.
Presnel Kimpembe
The French Center-back has good defensive awareness. He may not be good with long shots, but his reactions and tackling skills are commendable.
Antonio Rüdiger
He is a versatile defender and is capable of playing as a full-back on either flank. His Chelsea profile also describes him as a "tough tackler" and has a commanding presence in the air.
John Stones
His passing and defending ability is unmatched and is known for his technical ability and physical presence.
Stefan Lainer
The Aggressive Austrian right-back is known for his tackling skills, long passing, dribbling, and controlling corners.
Jason Denayer
Denayer’s aerial ability is his biggest strength and is his most impressive attribute. His height gives him an extra advantage of being dominant in the air.
Aymeric Laporte
Laporte is a left center-back and is well knows for his passing, speed, and awareness of defensive Positioning. He is certainly a powerful defender.
Ruben Dias
He is skilled at poking possession away from the opponent and had an impressive passing range. His upper body strength is commendable.
Vladimir Coufal
Coufal is a right-back and loves to position himself high up the pitch. He's an elite progressive passer and his accuracy has been his key strength.
