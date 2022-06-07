Best Bowling figures by Indian in T20 Int'l
Deepak Chahar
Chahar’s 6 wicket haul in 3.2 over with just 7 runs remains the best in T20 history
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal has his best bowling figures are 6 wickets off 4 over vs Bangladesh in 2017
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
Kumar took 5 wickets against South Africa by giving just 24 in 4 overs
Kuldeep Yadav
Yadav sent off 5 English batters in 2018 with an economy of 6.00
Ravichandran Ashwin
The most reliable spinner, Ashwin, took 4 wickets by giving just 8 runs in 4 overs.
Barinder Sran
While playing against Zimbabwe, Sran took 4 wicket with an economy of 2.50
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin took 4 wickets with an economy of 3.30 against the Aussies
