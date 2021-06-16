Top 10 batsmen with most runs in the ICC World Test Championship

Babar Azam

Matches - 10 Runs - 932
David Warner

Matches - 12 Runs - 948
Jos Buttler

Matches - 18 Runs - 963
Dimuth Karunaratne

Matches - 10 Runs - 999
Rohit Sharma

Matches - 11 Runs - 1030
Ajinkya Rahane

Matches - 17 Runs - 1095
Ben Stokes

Matches - 17 Runs - 1334
Steve Smith

Matches - 13 Runs - 1341
Joe Root

Matches - 20 Runs - 1660
Marnus Labuschagne

Matches - 13 Runs - 1675
