Top 10 batsmen with most runs in the ICC World Test Championship
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Babar Azam
Matches - 10 Runs - 932
The Bridge
David Warner
Matches - 12 Runs - 948
The Bridge
Jos Buttler
Matches - 18 Runs - 963
The Bridge
Dimuth Karunaratne
Matches - 10 Runs - 999
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma
Matches - 11 Runs - 1030
The Bridge
Ajinkya Rahane
Matches - 17 Runs - 1095
The Bridge
Ben Stokes
Matches - 17 Runs - 1334
The Bridge
Steve Smith
Matches - 13 Runs - 1341
The Bridge
Joe Root
Matches - 20 Runs - 1660
The Bridge
Marnus Labuschagne
Matches - 13 Runs - 1675
The Bridge
Tap here to read more
CLICK HERE