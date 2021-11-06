Batsmen with fastest fifties in T20Is
By Ankur Singh
Yuvraj Singh- 12 balls
Yuvraj took just 12 balls to reach his 50 against England in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.
Mirza Ahsan- 13 balls
Playing for Austria, Ahsan went into full attack mode against the Luxembourg bowlers and scored a half-century in just 13 balls.
Colin Munro- 14 balls
The Sri Lankan bowlers witnessed absolute carnage at Eden Park when Munro scored an unbeaten 50 off just 14 balls.
Faisal Khan- 15 balls
Faisal scored 50 off just 15 balls during an ACC Western Region T20 contest against Kuwait.
Shai Hope- 16 balls
Shai Hope's 16-ball 50 against Bangladesh made him the fifth batsman on the list of players scoring the fastest fifty.
Paul Stirling- 17 balls
The Irish opener thrashed Afghanistan's bowling attack to score the sixth-fastest fifty in T20Is.
Chris Gayle-17 balls
Gayle's 17-ball 50 against South Africa made him the seventh batsman on the list of players scoring the fastest fifty.
