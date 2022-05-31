IPL 2022 : Award winners
The Bridge
IPL 2022 champions - Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans lifted trophy in their maiden IPL season
The Bridge
Emerging player of the season – Umran Malik
The young pacer took 22 wickets in 14 games in this season
The Bridge
Super Striker of the season – Dinesh Karthik
Karthik's average strike rate throughout the season was 183.33, making it the highest of all
The Bridge
Game changer of the season – Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler with his astounding play against RCB got RR to the finals
The Bridge
Perfect Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis wins the perfect catch award after taking a stunner to dismiss Rinku Singh
The Bridge
Purple cap – Yuzvendra Chahal
With 27 wickets, Chahal from RR is the highest wicket taker
The Bridge
Orange cap – Jos Buttler
Jos with a total of 863 runs, is the highest run scorer
The Bridge
Most Valuable Player – Jos Buttler
His astounding performance throughout the IPL, got RR to the finals
The Bridge
Power Player of the Season – Jos Buttler
Jos buttler with 45 maximums and 149 strike rate is the power player of the season
The Bridge
Fastest Delivery of the Season - Lockie Ferguson
Bowling at the speed of 157.3 kmph, Lockie from GT won the fastest delivery award
The Bridge
Fair Play award – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals
The two finalists GT & RR, shared the fair play award
The Bridge