Avani Lekhara - Second Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of Paralympics
By- Keyur Jain
On Friday, Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara won bronze in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 at the Asaka Shooting Range
Avani won gold earlier this week in the R-2 Women's 10m air rifle SH1 event in the same edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo
The 19-year-old became the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold in the Games history after winning the gold
After winning the bronze on Friday, Avani became the second Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Paralympics
Joginder Singh Bedi was the first Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Paralympics
Bedi won two bronze and one silver in the Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Paralympic Games
Avani also becomes the first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Paralympics or Olympics
