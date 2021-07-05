Tokyo Olympics: Australia to send the largest athlete contingent to the games.
By Ankur Singh
Australian Olympic Committee finalized a 472-member team for Tokyo Games.
The 472-member Australian contingent is the second-largest ever for the country.
Which is 10 short of the 482-member Australian contingent who went to the Athens Games in 2004.
The team for Olympic Games starting on July 23 includes 254 women and 218 men, with 16 Indigenous athletes.
Their track and field contingent is the largest ever assembled for an away games, with 63 athletes in total.
Australia will compete in 33 sports, including all four new Olympic sports: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.
