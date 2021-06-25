The Bridge
ATK Mohun Bagan sign Finnish Midfielder Joni Kauko
By Neelajit Sarkar
ATK Mohun Bagan have confirmed the signing of Finnish Midfilder Joni Kauko for the upcoming ISL Season.
The Bridge
The player is a part of the Finland squad for the currently ongoing Euro 2020.
The Bridge
Joni Kauko came off the bench in all of Finland's three group games.
The Bridge
CLICK HERE
ATKMB lost to Mumbai City in the ISL final last season and narrowly missed out on the trophy.
The Bridge
And this season looking to strengthen the team, already announced the signing of Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, and Liston Colaco.
The Bridge
Now Joni Kauko has been announced as the next in line, and will most likely be a replacement for the departing Javi Hernandez.
The Bridge
His experience of playing in the Finnish League, the German second division, and the Danish League, will add lot of depth in the squad.
The Bridge
The signing of the 30-year-old will add a lot of confidence in the team's midfield and help Roy Krishna and David Williams combine hunt for goals against the opposition.
The Bridge
The upcoming ISL season is all set to begin from 19th November, and it looks like it will again be hosted in Goa, under closed doors.
The Bridge
Tap here to read more