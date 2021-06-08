Athletics: A look at India’s best performances in the Olympics
1900
Norman Pritchard 2nd Men 200m and 2nd Men 200m Hurdles
1960
Milkha Singh 4th Men 400m
1964
Gurbachan Singh Randhawa 5th Men 110m Hurdles
1976
Sriram Singh 7th Men 800m
1984
Valsamma,Vandana Rao, Shiny Abraham, PT Usha 7th Women 4x400m Relay
1984
PT Usha 4th Women 400m Hurdles
2004
Anju Bobby George 5th Women Long Jump
2004
Sathi Geetha, K M Beenamol, Chitra K Soman, Rajwinder Kaur 7th Women 4x400m Relay
2012
Krishna Poonia 6th Women Discus Throw
2012
Vikas Gowda 8th Men Discus Throw
