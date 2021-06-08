Athletics: A look at India’s best performances in the Olympics

1900

Norman Pritchard 2nd Men 200m and 2nd Men 200m Hurdles
1960

Milkha Singh 4th Men 400m
1964

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa 5th Men 110m Hurdles
1976

Sriram Singh 7th Men 800m
1984

Valsamma,Vandana Rao, Shiny Abraham, PT Usha 7th Women 4x400m Relay
1984

PT Usha 4th Women 400m Hurdles
2004

Anju Bobby George 5th Women Long Jump
2004

Sathi Geetha, K M Beenamol, Chitra K Soman, Rajwinder Kaur 7th Women 4x400m Relay
2012

Krishna Poonia 6th Women Discus Throw
2012

Vikas Gowda 8th Men Discus Throw
