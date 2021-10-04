Athletes who transformed Indian sports
By Ankur Singh
PT Usha- Athletics
The Indian athlete was regarded as ‘Queen of Indian track and field’.
Saina Nehwal- Badminton
She has won over 24 international titles including eleven Superseries titles and a bronze medal in Olympics.
Mithali Raj- Women's Cricket
Mithali is regarded as one of the greatest batswomen to have ever played the game.
Sunil Chhetri- Football
Chhetri is the 2nd highest goal-scorer in international matches and is arguably the best professional footballer in India.
Kapil dev- Men's Cricket
The former World Cup-winning captain was named the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002 by Wisden.
Dhyan Chand- Hockey
Popularly known as the Hockey Wizard, Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the best hockey player to feature in the history of the sport.
Abhinav Bindra- Shooting
He became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games.
Mary Kom- Boxing
Mary Kom won an Olympic bronze in 2012 followed by a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
