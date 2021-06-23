The Bridge
Athletes from North-East India who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics
From Boxing to Hockey, several Indian athletes hailing from states in Northeast will be representing at the Tokyo Olympics. We take a brief look at their individual profiles.
Tarundeep Rai
Archery
Hails from Namchi in Sikkim and first took part in the Olympics back in 2004. He has an immense amount of experience with several World Championship and Asian Games medals under his belt.
Lovlina Borgohain
Boxing
The boxer hails from the Golaghat district of Assam and will be competing in her first Olympic Games. She has won bronze medals at the AIBA Boxing Championships as well as the Asian Championships.
MC Mary Kom
Boxing
She hails from the district of Churachandpur in Manipur. The six-time World Champion will be looking for another medal at Tokyo. She has previously won bronze at the London Olympics.
Lalremsiami
Hockey
The 21-year-old will be the first person from her state to represent India at the Olympics. She hails from the town of Kolasib located north of Aizwal in Mizoram.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifting
The 26 year-old hails from the Imphal East district in Manipur. She won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, silver at Glasgow in 2014 and Gold at the World Championships in 2017.
