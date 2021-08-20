Athletes who have competed in both Olympics and Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
Neroli Fairhall
The Archer from New Zealand participated in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games and became the first paraplegic person to do so. She competed in four Paralympic games in 1972, 1980, 1988 and 2000.
Pal Szekeres
He became the first person to have won a medal in Olympics as well as the Paralympics. He represented his country in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and also won a gold medal in wheelchair fencing at the 1992 Paralympics.
Sonia Vettenburg (Representational image)
She participated in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event at the 1992 Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain later she also competed at the Paralympic shooting events of 1984 and 1988.
The archer participated in the 1996 summer Olympics as well as the Paralympics. Paola has won a total of 8 medals (including 5 gold) in the Paralympic Archery events.
Marla Runyan
She won four gold medals at the 1992 summer Paralympics in the long jump, 100, 200 and 400-meter races, She also competed at the Sydney Olympics and became the first blind athlete to compete in the Olympics.
Orazio Fagone
The speed skater who competed in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, later he also participated in the 2006 and 2010 winter Paralympics.
Natalia Partyka
Counted among the best Paralympians, the Polish participated in the 2000 summer Paralympics at the age of 11 and also competed alongside able-bodied players in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.
Natalie du Toit
The South African swimmer participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in addition to the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.
Oscar Pistorious
He was the tenth athlete to participate both in the Olympics and Paralympics. He participated in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics and also at the 2012 Olympics held in London.
Assunta Legnate
The Italian visually impaired shot putter competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics and then at 2012 and 2016 Summer Paralympics.
Pepo Puch
The Equestrian participated in the 2004 Olympics and has participated in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Paralympics.
Ilke Wyludda
Being an Olympian in 1992, 1996 and 2000, Wyludda went on to participate in the 2012 Paralympics due to her amputation.
Zahra Nemati
Zahra qualified as an archer in the 2016 Summer Olympics and Summer Paralympics. She has won four medals at the Paralympics including two gold medals.
Melissa Tapper
The Australian paddler first participated in the 2012 London Paralympics and later in 2016, she became the first athlete from her country to qualify for Olympics as well as the Paralympics.
Sandra Pavoic
She represented Croatia in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and later qualified for the 2016 Summer Paralympics after an accident in 2009 that disabled her.