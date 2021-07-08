Anurag Thakur appointed as new sports minister
By Ankur Singh
Anurag Thakur was appointed as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday.
He replaced Kiren Rijiju as the country’s Sports Minister with just over two weeks left for the Tokyo Olympics.
Thakur was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between May 2016 and February 2017.
Before that, he was the secretary of the Board and also headed the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).
Thakur was serving as the minister of state for finance and corporate affairs under Nirmala Sitharaman before Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle.
Thakur thanked Narendra Modi for his promotion as a Union Cabinet Minister using Twitter.
