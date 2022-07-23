Annu Rani: From practicing with sugarcanes to World Championships Final
Annu Rani finished 7th in the 2022 World Championships Final
Did you know she started javelin by throwing sugarcane sticks?
She was born to a family of farmers in Meerut, UP.
Once while playing cricket, her brother asked to throw a sugarcane as far as she can
And Annu was hooked to the sport
Her first-ever javelin was made of bamboo
Today, Annu Rani is the most successful Indian woman javelin thrower in history
