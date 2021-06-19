Ankita Raina becomes the first female Olympian from Gujarat in India's 100+ years of Olympic history
By Heet Babla
The 6-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, has chosen Raina to partner her for the doubles event at the Olympics.
The India No. 1 tennis player in women's singles and doubles, Gujarat's Ankita Raina is ready to debut as the state's first-ever female Olympian.
Ankita joins wrestler Shankkarao Thorat and hockey player Govindrao Swaran in the list of athletes from Gujarat to take part at The Games.
Every athlete has one dream in common - to represent their country at the Olympics. Ankita too nurtured these big dreams at the tender age of 5 when she first picked up the racquet.
A bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Games, Ankita’s talented was unearthed after she clinched the U-10 Future Talents tennis competition, organized by AITA, when she was just 8 years old.
Ankita shifted to Pune to focus her energies on tennis under the tutelage of Mr. Hemant Bendre at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana.
The 28 year old has amassed several trophies including 11 ITF titles and 2 WTA tour wins after turning pro in 2009.
The Mirza-Raina duo boasts a 5-0 record at the Fed Cup as they led India to her maiden play-off at the event.
Ankita is definitely the next big Indian star in the making and on her rely the hopes of the entire nation.
