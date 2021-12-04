Ajaz Patel becomes the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings
By Ankur Singh
Ajaz Patel, The New Zealand let-arm spinner, become only the third bowler in Test match history to take all ten wickets.
Ajaz finished with figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs with an economy of 2.49.
Patel also became only the second spinner in history to take all ten wickets in an innings.
With his 10 wickets, Ajaz also became the first-ever bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings away from home.
The 33-year-old achieved this feat against India in the ongoing test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India were the previous two players to achieve this feat.
