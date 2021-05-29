Ads featuring Indian cricketers that will make you nostalgic
Yuvraj Singh - Nippo batteries
Nippo batteries were quite the thing in the 2000s and who wouldn't remember a young Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador..!
Sourav Ganguly - Hero Honda
Dada dancing like a pro and Hrithik Roshan trying his hand at cricket? Some more of that please..
Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev - Boost
The legendary duo came together for what was one of our favorite ads at the time.
Rahul Dravid - Kissan Jam
This ad brought to the fore the fact that Dravid's childhood nickname was 'Jammy'
Sachin Tendulkar - Adidas
Slightly more recent, this ad captures India's love for Sachin like nothing else ever has
