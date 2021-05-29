Ads featuring Indian cricketers that will make you nostalgic

The Bridge

Yuvraj Singh - Nippo batteries

Nippo batteries were quite the thing in the 2000s and who wouldn't remember a young Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador..!
The Bridge

Sourav Ganguly - Hero Honda

Dada dancing like a pro and Hrithik Roshan trying his hand at cricket? Some more of that please..
The Bridge

Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev - Boost

The legendary duo came together for what was one of our favorite ads at the time.
The Bridge

Rahul Dravid - Kissan Jam

This ad brought to the fore the fact that Dravid's childhood nickname was 'Jammy'
The Bridge

Sachin Tendulkar - Adidas

Slightly more recent, this ad captures India's love for Sachin like nothing else ever has
Tap here for more updates

CLICK HERE