Aditi Ashok's sensational run in golf at Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
Aditi Ashok finished fourth in the women's golf event under 269 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Throughout the entire competition, Aditi was very consistent.
She ensured that she at least finishes the maximum number of holes with minimal bogeys.
She finished two strokes behind the pace with a total of 15-under 269, just one stroke behind the medalists.
Her performance was a massive improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Aditi's campaign came to a heartbreaking end after she started the day in solitary second place.
Nonetheless, it was a performance to remember by Aditi Ashok.
