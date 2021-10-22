A look at records held by Sunil Chettri
By Ankur Singh
Most international goals by an Indian - 80 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo
Most hat-tricks for India - 3, against Tajikistan (2008), Vietnam (2010) and Chinese Taipei (2018)
Most international appearances for India - 125, in a career spanning close to two decades
First Indian player to play in three different continents, Sporting Club de Portugal (Europe) and Kansas City Wizards (North America)
AIFF Player of the Year for a record 6 times, ahead of IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri (both 3) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2)
First Indian player to score a hat-trick in the ISL, against NorthEast United in 2015 while playing for Mumbai City FC
Most hat-tricks by an Indian in the ISL - 2, with the second one coming against FC Pune City in 2017-18
