A look at the most successful batsmen in the T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Mahela Jayawardene
The Sri Lankan legend is the first and only player to score 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 1016 runs in 31 matches.
The Bidge
Chris Gayle
With a total of 920 runs in 28 matches so far, Chris Gayle is currently second on the list of highest run-getters in the T20 World Cup.
The Bridge
Tillakaratne Dilshan
Dilshan has scored 897 runs from 35 T20 World Cup games and is the second-highest run-scorer for his country in T20 World Cup overall.
The Bridge
Click here
Virat Kohli
Virat has played a total of 16 matches in the competition and has 777 runs to his name. He has also scored 9 half-centuries.
The Bridge
AB de Villiers
With a total of 717 runs in 30 matches so far, AB is currently fifth on the list of highest run-getters in the T20 World Cup.
The Bridge
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib stands sixth in the list with 685 runs in 29 innings so far with the highest score of 84.
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma
Hitman has scored 673 runs in 26 innings with a decent average of 37.38 and is the seventh-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups.
The Bridge
Read more