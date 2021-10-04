A look at the greatest basketball players of all time
By Ankur Singh
Michael Jordon
Michael Jordan is the man who led the Chicago Bulls to 6 series of NBA Finals and is considered as the greatest of all time.
LeBron James
LeBron James just does things that shouldn’t be humanly possible and is one of the best players to ever set foot on a court.
Magic Johnson
Johnson’s charm and extraordinary was a major factor in the massive increase in the league’s popularity during the 1980s.
KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the top scorers in NBA history. He was never out of the Top 10 scorers in the NBA Playoffs.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant played 17 postseasons of his 19 seasons and won a five-time scoring champion with Los Angeles and two NBA Finals MVP awards.
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL
He is the most formidable basketball player NBA history has ever produced. He was the first rookie to appear in the All-Star after Michael Jordan.
LARRY BIRD
Larry Bird led the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP titles.
WILT CHAMBERLAIN
Wilt Chamberlain is the basketball player who paved the way for the development of today’s NBA stars.
