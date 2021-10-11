A look at the PKL franchise owners
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
U Mumba
U Mumba is owned by Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala under the name of Unilazer Ventures
The Bridge
Patna Pirates
Rajesh V Shah, the chairman of the prestigious Mukund group, owns the Patna Pirates
The Bridge
BENGAL WARRIORS
Future Group owns Bengal Warriors, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani
The Bridge
Puneri Paltan
The Puneri Paltan PKL franchise is owned by Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd. and promoted by Kailash Kandpal, CEO of the same company
The Bridge
Tamil Thalaivas
Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd., who also own ISL club Kerala Blasters, own Tamil Thalaivas in partnership with IQuest Enterprises Pvt. Ltd
The Bridge
Bengaluru Bulls
Bulls are owned by WL League Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based construction company
The Bridge
Click here
U.P. YODDHA
The GSW group, which owns the Delhi IPL franchise also owns the UP Yoddha.
The Bridge
DABANG DELHI K.C.
Radha Kapoor, the daughter of Indian former banker and Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, owns the Dabang Delhi KC
The Bridge
HARYANA STEELERS
The Haryana Steelers are owned by the JSW group, which also owns the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL
The Bridge
GUJARAT GIANTS
Adani Group owns the Gujarat Fortune Giants.
The Bridge
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans are owned by Srinivas Sreeramaneni under his company Veera Sports
The Bridge
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
The Jaipur Pink Panthers are owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bacchan
The Bridge
Read more